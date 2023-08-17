Thu: Nice dips, shekel weakens

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.99%, to 1,828.67 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.79%, to 1,849.55 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.79%, to 374.75 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.09%, to 360.18 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.63 billion in equities and NIS 2.81 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 3.2%. The index is up 1.8% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.51% higher, at NIS 3.7730/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.36% higher, at NIS 4.1128/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and fell 1.58%. Bank Leumi rose 0.14%; Discount Bank rose 1.21%; Nice Systems fell 10.43%, despite reporting second quarter non-GAAP EPS up 15% at $2.13 and revenue up 10% at $581.1 million (both items beating the consensus estimate), and raising its 2023 guidance; and Tower Semiconductor fell 1.21%.

Notable advancers today were Danel, up 703%; Hilan, up 5.40%; and Shufersal, up 4.27%. LivePerson fell 7.13%; Scope Metals Group fell 5.52%; and G City fell 4.66%.

