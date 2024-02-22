search
Thu: Nice soars on results, guidance

22 Feb, 2024 18:46
The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose strongly today, led by Nice Systems, which reported excellent results and guidance, and is now ahead for the year to date.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.13%, to 1,914.51 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.80%, to 1,945.49 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.55%, to 407.72 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.04%, to 370.18 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.52 billion in equities and NIS 2.95 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.8%. The index is up 2.6% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 1.01% lower, at NIS 3.6420/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.46% lower, at NIS 3.9538/€.

Nice Systems led trading today, and rose 9.22%, after reporting 16% year-over-year growth in earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2023, to $2.36 on a non-GAAP basis, and providing guidance projecting revenue for 2024 of $2,715-2,735 million, representing 15% growth at the midpoint compared with 2023, and earnings per share of $10.40-10.60, representing 19% growth at the midpoint compared with 2023. Bank Leumi rose 1.24%; Bank Hapoalim rose 0.95%; Discount Bank rose 0.79%; and Elbit Systems rose 0.42%.

Besides Nice Systems, notable advancers today were ICL, up 4.37%; Camtek, up 4.17%; and Israel Corp., up 3.93%. Ormat Technologies fell 4.48%; G City fell 3.56%; and Shikun & Binui fell 2.76%.

