Thu: Nice soars on results, guidance

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.13%, to 1,914.51 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.80%, to 1,945.49 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.55%, to 407.72 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.04%, to 370.18 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.52 billion in equities and NIS 2.95 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.8%. The index is up 2.6% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 1.01% lower, at NIS 3.6420/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.46% lower, at NIS 3.9538/€.

Nice Systems led trading today, and rose 9.22%, after reporting 16% year-over-year growth in earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2023, to $2.36 on a non-GAAP basis, and providing guidance projecting revenue for 2024 of $2,715-2,735 million, representing 15% growth at the midpoint compared with 2023, and earnings per share of $10.40-10.60, representing 19% growth at the midpoint compared with 2023. Bank Leumi rose 1.24%; Bank Hapoalim rose 0.95%; Discount Bank rose 0.79%; and Elbit Systems rose 0.42%.

Besides Nice Systems, notable advancers today were ICL, up 4.37%; Camtek, up 4.17%; and Israel Corp., up 3.93%. Ormat Technologies fell 4.48%; G City fell 3.56%; and Shikun & Binui fell 2.76%.

