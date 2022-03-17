search
TASE report
Thu: No trading today
Wed: TA 35 Index ends short trading week up 1.6%
Mon: TASE falls on fifth wave concerns
17 Mar, 2022 21:15
Because of the Purim holiday, there was no trading on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange today.
