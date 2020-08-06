search
Thu: Opko, Nice stand out in flat session

6 Aug, 2020 19:12
Opko Health and Nice Systems rose strongly but the engine of the past few sessions, Teva, fell, leaving the Tel Aviv 35 Index flat for the day but up for the week.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index closed flat today on 1,403 points, while the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.27%, to 1,415.02 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.29%, to 495.85 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.05%, to 355.12 points. Turnover totaled NIS 5.91 billion in equities and NIS 2.96 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.6%. The index is down 16.7% for the year to date.

Opko Health led trading today, rising 6.03%. Nice Systems, which reported strong second quarter results today, rose 6.19%; Nova Measuring Systems fell 1.69%; Liveperson fell 0.99%; and Teva fell 0.94%.

Among notable advancers today were tourism sector companies Fattal, up 7.81%, and Issta, up 7.62%. Hadera Paper fell 7.46%; Property & Building fell 6.99%; and Bet Shemesh Engines fell 6.62%.

