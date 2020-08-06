Thu: Opko, Nice stand out in flat session

The Tel Aviv 35 Index closed flat today on 1,403 points, while the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.27%, to 1,415.02 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.29%, to 495.85 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.05%, to 355.12 points. Turnover totaled NIS 5.91 billion in equities and NIS 2.96 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.6%. The index is down 16.7% for the year to date.

Opko Health led trading today, rising 6.03%. Nice Systems, which reported strong second quarter results today, rose 6.19%; Nova Measuring Systems fell 1.69%; Liveperson fell 0.99%; and Teva fell 0.94%.

Among notable advancers today were tourism sector companies Fattal, up 7.81%, and Issta, up 7.62%. Hadera Paper fell 7.46%; Property & Building fell 6.99%; and Bet Shemesh Engines fell 6.62%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 6, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020