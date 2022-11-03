Thu: Ormat, Nova surge, but main indices fall

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.47%, to 1,914.47 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.56%, to 1,923.72 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.78%, to 370.86 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.23%, to 351.75 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.14 billion in equities and NIS 3.74 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.0%. The index is down 3.2% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.82% higher, at NIS 3.5690/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.53% lower, at NIS 3.4824/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 0.64%. Discount Bank rose 0.05%; Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 2.96%; ICL fell 6.39%; and Bank Hapoalim fell 1.55%.

Against the general trend, Ormat Technologies rose 6.96% today after reporting good quarterly results. Nova Measuring Instruments, which also reported today, rose 3.49%. Notable decliners were Sapiens, down 11.32%, Scope Metals Group, down 7.46%, and ICL parent company Israel Corp., down 7.24%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 3, 2022.

