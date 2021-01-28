Thu: Ormat stands out as TA 35 closes higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.48%, to 1,599.45 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.51%, to 1,647.66 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.07%, to 613.60 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.04%, to 371.08 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.99 billion in equities and NIS 3.78 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.9%. The index is up 6.7% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.92% higher, at NIS 3.2940/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.82% higher, at NIS3.9861 /€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 0.49%. Nice Systems rose 0.01%; Bank Hapoalim fell 0.93%; Discount Bank fell 1.45%; and Ormat Technologies rose 5.44%.

Besides Ormat, other notable advancers were Opko Health, up 7.95%, and Hadera Paper, up 5.44%. Kenon fell 8.38% and BATM fell 5.83%.

Medical device company IceCure Medical close 31.62% higher after announcing that it had raised a $15 million through a private placement,

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 28, 2021