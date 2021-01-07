Thu: Ormat leads strong TASE gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose strongly today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.92%, to 1,540.73 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.69%, to 1,597.49 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.26%, to 547.10 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.07%, to 369.59 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.43 billion in equities and NIS 5.00 billion in bonds. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.8% this week.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.126% lower from Wednesday, at NIS 3.182/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.748% lower, at NIS 3.902/€.

On the market,Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 11.68% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE:ENOG) rose 9.71% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 5.1%. Energix Renewable Energies Ltd. (ENRG) rose 4.86%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market, rising 3.27% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 3.23%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.79% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 2.75%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.85% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.34% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.68%.

