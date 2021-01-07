search
Thu: Ormat leads strong TASE gains

7 Jan, 2021 19:27
Ormat, ICL and the big banks lifted the market today while Elbit, NICE and Teva all declined.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose strongly today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.92%, to 1,540.73 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.69%, to 1,597.49 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.26%, to 547.10 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.07%, to 369.59 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.43 billion in equities and NIS 5.00 billion in bonds. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.8% this week.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.126% lower from Wednesday, at NIS 3.182/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.748% lower, at NIS 3.902/€.

On the market,Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 11.68% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE:ENOG) rose 9.71% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 5.1%. Energix Renewable Energies Ltd. (ENRG) rose 4.86%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market, rising 3.27% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 3.23%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.79% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 2.75%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.85% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.34% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.68%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 7, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021

