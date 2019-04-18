Thu: Perrigo leads market down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.56% to 1,584.56 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.63% to 1,460.06 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.06% to 383.22 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.13% to 357.81 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.22 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.392% at NIS 3.589$ from Wednesday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.099% at 4.0396/€.

On the market, Shapir Engineering & Industry Ltd. (TASE: SPEN) fell 2.91% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 2.87% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.97%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.91%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.51% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.41%.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 2.12% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 2.36% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.67%. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 0.79% and Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) rose 1.83%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 18, 2019

