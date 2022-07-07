Thu: Positive week after big two banks post gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.41%, to 1,851.45 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.71%, to 1,914.77 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.63%, to 419.48 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.43%, to 358.08 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.20 billion in equities and NIS 3.03 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.2%. The index is down 6.4% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.63% lower, at NIS 3.4910/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.65% lower, at NIS 3.5582/€.

Teva led trading today, and fell 1.24%. ICL rose 4.11%; Nice Systems fell 1.20%; Bank Leumi rose 2.56%; and Bank Hapoalim rose 3.98%.

Notable advancers today were Bazan, up 11.55%, after reporting that it would post strong second quarter results despite losses on crack spread hedges; G City, up 8.97%; ElectReon, up 8.29%; Kvutzat Acro, up 7.19%; and RADA, up 6.97% after losing 15% yesterday following a profit warning. Nayax fell 3.68% and Bonus Biogroup fell 2.06%.

Shufersal closed 2.76% up following the ouster of CEO Ofer Bloch.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 7, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.