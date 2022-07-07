search
Front > TASE report

Thu: Positive week after big two banks post gains

7 Jul, 2022 18:55
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Leading stock Teva fell today, but Bank Leumi and Bank Hapoalim rose strongly to leave the Tel Aviv 35 Index ahead for the week.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.41%, to 1,851.45 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.71%, to 1,914.77 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.63%, to 419.48 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.43%, to 358.08 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.20 billion in equities and NIS 3.03 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.2%. The index is down 6.4% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.63% lower, at NIS 3.4910/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.65% lower, at NIS 3.5582/€.

Teva led trading today, and fell 1.24%. ICL rose 4.11%; Nice Systems fell 1.20%; Bank Leumi rose 2.56%; and Bank Hapoalim rose 3.98%.

Notable advancers today were Bazan, up 11.55%, after reporting that it would post strong second quarter results despite losses on crack spread hedges; G City, up 8.97%; ElectReon, up 8.29%; Kvutzat Acro, up 7.19%; and RADA, up 6.97% after losing 15% yesterday following a profit warning. Nayax fell 3.68% and Bonus Biogroup fell 2.06%.

Shufersal closed 2.76% up following the ouster of CEO Ofer Bloch.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 7, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018