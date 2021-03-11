Thu: Positive week ends on strong rises

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.30%, to 1,596.81 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.22%, to 1,654.69 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.63%, to 602.61 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.05%, to 370.98 points. Turnover totaled NIS billion in equities and NIS billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 3.8%. The index is up 6.5% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.21% lower, at NIS 3.220/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.32% lower, at NIS 3.9500/€.

Bank Hapoalim, which released its 2020 financials today, led trading, and rose 1.04%. Bank Leumi rose 0.92%; Nice systems rose 1.93%; Enlight rose 5.04%; and Teva rose 1.78%.

Among today's prominent advancers were Matrix, up 7.62%, and BATM, up 7.51%. Opko Health fell 4.56% and Compugen fell 3.64%.

