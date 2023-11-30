Thu: Rally ends with heavy falls

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.71%, to 1,7774.13 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.77%, to 1,792.64 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.33%, to 344.86 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.02%, to 362.77 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.88 billion in equities and NIS 3.41 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.3%. The index is also down 1.3% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 1.06% higher, at NIS 3.7140/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.46% higher, at NIS 4.0543/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 2.95%. Nice Systems fell 0.17%; Bank Hapoalim fell 1.53%; Elbit Systems fell 2.16%; and Discount Bank fell 3.02%.

Today’s main advancers were Nova Measuring Instruments, up 2.03%; Villar, up 1.97%; and Teva, up 1.83%. Shikun & Binui fell 10.17% after publishing third quarter financials indicating a severe downturn in activity; Doral Energy fell 9.28%; and Shapir fell 5.83%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 30, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.