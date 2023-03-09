Thu: Record results boost Hapoalim

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.62%, to 1,799.32 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.48%, to 1,787.96 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.40%, to 340.00 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.24%, to 348.51 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.73 billion in equities and NIS 4.46 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 3.3%. The index is up 0.1% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.25% higher, at NIS 3.5980/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.30% lower, at NIS 3.8057/€.

Bank Hapoalim, which reported a 38% rise in annual net profit to NIS 6.5 billion today, led trading, and rose 1.1%. Bank Leumi rose 0.63%; ICL fell 1.90%; Nice Systems rose 0.68%; and First International Bank of Israel fell 1.33%.

Notable advancers today were Gilat Satellite Networks, which rose 4.08%, Rami Levy, which rose 3.38%; and Africa Israel Residences, which rose 3.26%. Apollo Power fell 8.94%; Generation Capital fell 4.66%; and Delek Automotive Systems fell 4.31%.

