Thu: Record results boost Hapoalim

9 Mar, 2023 19:36
Globes correspondent

The Tel Aviv 35 entered positive territory (just) for the year to date this week, as Bank Hapolaim led today's rises.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.62%, to 1,799.32 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.48%, to 1,787.96 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.40%, to 340.00 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.24%, to 348.51 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.73 billion in equities and NIS 4.46 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 3.3%. The index is up 0.1% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.25% higher, at NIS 3.5980/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.30% lower, at NIS 3.8057/€.

Bank Hapoalim, which reported a 38% rise in annual net profit to NIS 6.5 billion today, led trading, and rose 1.1%. Bank Leumi rose 0.63%; ICL fell 1.90%; Nice Systems rose 0.68%; and First International Bank of Israel fell 1.33%.

Notable advancers today were Gilat Satellite Networks, which rose 4.08%, Rami Levy, which rose 3.38%; and Africa Israel Residences, which rose 3.26%. Apollo Power fell 8.94%; Generation Capital fell 4.66%; and Delek Automotive Systems fell 4.31%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 9, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.

