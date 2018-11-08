search
Thu: Results boost Nice, Perrigo plunges

8 Nov, 2018 19:40
The main indices rose today to close a positive week. While Nice Systems rose strongly on good results and raised guidance, Perrigo cut its earnings guidance and tumbled.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.40%, to 1,657.49 points and the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.35%, to 1,493.38 points. The BlueTech Global Index fell 0.12%, to 385.93 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.08%, to 346.22 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.62 billion in equities and NIS 2.70 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.9%. The index is up 9.8% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.14% higher, at NIS 3.6730/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.53% lower, at NIS 4.1948/€.

Israel Chemicals led trading today and rose 3.20% after the company announced that it had signed further potash contracts in China. Bank Leumi rose 0.74%; Nice Systems rose 2.75% after reporting third quarter results that beat analysts' estimates and raising its guidance; Perrigo plunged 11.32% after cutting its annual earnings guidance from $4.75-4.95 per share to $4.45-4.65 per share, which compares with a consensus estimate of $4.74; and Bezeq rose 1.85%.

Non-woven fabrics company Avgol fell 4.43%.

