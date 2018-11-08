Thu: Results boost Nice, Perrigo plunges

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.40%, to 1,657.49 points and the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.35%, to 1,493.38 points. The BlueTech Global Index fell 0.12%, to 385.93 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.08%, to 346.22 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.62 billion in equities and NIS 2.70 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.9%. The index is up 9.8% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.14% higher, at NIS 3.6730/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.53% lower, at NIS 4.1948/€.

Israel Chemicals led trading today and rose 3.20% after the company announced that it had signed further potash contracts in China. Bank Leumi rose 0.74%; Nice Systems rose 2.75% after reporting third quarter results that beat analysts' estimates and raising its guidance; Perrigo plunged 11.32% after cutting its annual earnings guidance from $4.75-4.95 per share to $4.45-4.65 per share, which compares with a consensus estimate of $4.74; and Bezeq rose 1.85%.

Non-woven fabrics company Avgol fell 4.43%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 8, 2018

