Thu: Results boost Nice but main indices resume decline

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.11%, to 1,874.25 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.24%, to 1,91.57 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 2.03%, to 406.32 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.39%, to 742.77 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.75 billion in equities and NIS 3.01 billion in bonds.

Over the past two weeks, the Tel Aviv 35 Index has fallen 7.1%. The index is down 5.2% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 1.20% higher, at NIS 3.4660/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.10% higher, at NIS 3.6189/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and rose 0.96%. Nice Systems, which reported good quarterly results and raised its guidance today, rose 3.43%; Delek Group fell 3.87%; Bank Leumi fell 0.81%; and ICL fell 3.01%.

Notable advancers were Electra, up 5.22%, Magic Software, up 4.62%, and ElectReon, up 4.02%. Rada fell 9.28%, Terminal fell 6.83%, Fattal Hotels fell 6.43%, and Bonus Biotech fell 6.40%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 12, 2022.

