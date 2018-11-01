Thu: Resurgent Teva takes TASE higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.53%%, to 1,611.43 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.48%, to 1,458.22 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.06%, to 381.72 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.14%, to 346.26 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.99 billion in equities and NIS 2.28 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.40% lower, at NIS 3.7060/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.14% higher, at NIS 4.2173/€.

Teva, which reported third quarter profit ahead of estimates and improved guidance today, led trading and rose all of 9.90%. Israel Chemicals, which also reported good results today, rose 3.17%; Bank Leumi rose 0.30%; Bank Hapoalim fell 0.40%; and Nice Systems fell 1.67%.

Energy company Joel rose 8.62%, after its parent company Equital announced that it would buy the public's holdings in its subsidiary in a share and cash offer currently worth NIS 235 per share, 9.7% above Joel's closing price yesterday, and merge with it.

Camtek fell back 2.36% today, after yesterday's surge following the release of its third quarter financials.

