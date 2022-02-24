Thu: Ukraine war depresses TASE along with world markets

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today, in line with falls on Asian and European markets following Russia's launch of its offensive in Ukraine. The declines in New York have, however, been much more moderate so far. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 2.91%, to 1,927.41 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 3.04%, to 2,009.77 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 3.86%, to 454.59 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.19%, to 369.93 points. Trading volumes were high. Turnover totaled NIS 4.32 billion in equities and NIS 4.19 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 2.7%. The index is down 2.6% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 1.49% higher, at NIS 3.2710/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.19% lower, at NIS 3.6497/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 4.03%. Nice Systems fell 2.43%; Bank Hapoalim fell 3.27%; ICL rose 0.40%; and Tower Semiconductor rose 1.33%.

Notable decliners were ElectReon, down 8.18%; Equital, down 6.93%; Aura, down 6.77%, and Veridis, down 6.72%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 24, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.