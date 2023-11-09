search
Thu: Semiconductor sector stands out

9 Nov, 2023 18:27
Globes correspondent

The main indices fell today, but Nova, Camtek, Tower, and Priortech all rose strongly.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.61%, to 1,704.43 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.63%, to 1,722.91 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.25%, to 330.62 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.1%, to 358.58 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.40 billion in equities and NIS 2.77 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.1%. The index is down 5.2% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 2.78% lower, at NIS 3.8770/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 1.76% lower, at NIS 4.1677/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and fell 0.33%. Bank Leumi fell 0.615; ICL fell 0.68%; Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.80%; and Discount Bank fell 1.04%.

Prominent advancers today were Nova Measuring Systems, up 7.20% after releasing third quarter results that beat analysts’ estimates; Camtek, up 5.52%; Mega Or, up 4.39%; and Priortech, up 4.31%. Tower Semiconductor rose 2.03%. Aura fell 5.39%; Duniec Bros. fell 3.93%; Big Shopping Centers fell 3.88%; and Sapiens fell 3.86%.

