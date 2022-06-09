search
Thu: Sharp falls make it a negative week

9 Jun, 2022 18:13
The main indices dipped today, with ICL the main decliner among the leading stocks.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.08%, to 1,886.88 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.30%, to 1,939.33 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.56%, to 416.66 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.12%, to 356.57 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.06 billion in equities and NIS 2.97 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.8%. The index is down 4.6% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.03% lower, at NIS 3.3380/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.04% lower, at NIS 3.5839/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and rose 0.41%. ICL fell 4.99%; Bank Leumi fell 0.87%; Delek Group fell 1.08%; and Discount Bank rose 0.31%.

Notable advancers today were Neto Malinda Trading, which rose 4.04%, and Menivim, which rose 2.68%. ElectReon fell 5.96%, Israel Corporation fell 5.40%, Electra fell 5.08%, and Big also fell 5.08%.

