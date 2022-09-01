Thu: Stock indices fall, shekel weakens

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.71%, to 2,000.20 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.75%, to 2,056.78 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.66%, to 418.23 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.34%, to 359.70 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.28 billion in equities and NIS 3.27 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 2.9%. The index is up 1.1% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.69% higher, at NIS 3.3640/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 1.03% higher, at NIS 3.3690/€. The shekel continued to weaken against the US dollar after the representative rates were set, and it is currently at NIS 3.396/$.

Teva led trading today, and fell 2.71%. Bank Hapoalim fell 0.06%; Bank Leumi fell 0.37%; Discount Bank rose 0.24%; and ICL fell 0.28%.

Notable advancers today were Cellcom, up 3.35%; Shufersal, up 2.89%; and Partner, up 2.56%. Liverperson fell 5.58%; Altshuler Shaham fell 5.17%; and Bazan fell 5.01%.

