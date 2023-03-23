Thu: Stocks rally in anticipation of PM's announcement

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. After being in negative territory for most of the day, the Tel Aviv 35 Index closed 1.77% higher, at 1,779.43 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index closed 2.06% higher, at 1,776.73 points; and the BlueTech Global Index closed 0.91% higher, at 333.31 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.62%, to 350.10 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.34 billion in equities and NIS 4.20 billion in bonds.

The late rally in stocks came after it was reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would make "an important announcement" this evening. Netanyahu has been under pressure from Minister of Defense Yoav Galant to slow the process of legislating the government’s judicial overhaul plans.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 3.1%. The index is down 1.0% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.82% lower, at NIS 3.6120/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.10% lower, at NIS 3.9284/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 2.57%. Bank Hapoalim rose 3.41%; Discount Bank rose 4.81%; Teva fell 3.42%; and ICL rose 0.45%.

Notable advancers today were Hagag Group, up 9.98%; Energean, which reported strong 2022 financial results after natural gas production from the Karish offshore Israel gas field began in the final quarter of the year, and rose 8.91%; Prashkovsky, up 8.26%; and Aura, up 7.48%. Danel fell 4.99%; Opko Health fell 4.77%; Apollo Power fell 4.31%; and Strauss fell 2.26%.

