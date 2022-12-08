search
Thu: Strauss surges, banks strong

8 Dec, 2022 19:02
Globes correspondent

The main indices rose today, led by the banks, but the TA 35 was still down for the week.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.11%, to 1,847.23 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.72%, to 1,865.31 points. The BlueTech Global Index fell 0.36%, to 356.33 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.31%, to 350.68 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.89 billion in equities and NIS 3.34 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.5%. The index is down 6.6% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.12% lower, at NIS 3.4410/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.14% lower, at NIS 3.6190/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 2.90%. Bank Hapoalim also rose 2.90%; ICL rose 0.03%; Discount Bank rose 2.25%; and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 2.38%.

Food company Strauss, which announced price rises for its products today, rose 6.25%. Electra rose 5.04%, Danya Cebus rose 4.97%, and Nice Systems rose 4.03%. Notable decliners were Fox, down 5.62%, Carasso, down 5.04%, and Doral Energy, down 4.87%.

