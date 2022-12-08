Thu: Strauss surges, banks strong

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.11%, to 1,847.23 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.72%, to 1,865.31 points. The BlueTech Global Index fell 0.36%, to 356.33 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.31%, to 350.68 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.89 billion in equities and NIS 3.34 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.5%. The index is down 6.6% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.12% lower, at NIS 3.4410/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.14% lower, at NIS 3.6190/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 2.90%. Bank Hapoalim also rose 2.90%; ICL rose 0.03%; Discount Bank rose 2.25%; and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 2.38%.

Food company Strauss, which announced price rises for its products today, rose 6.25%. Electra rose 5.04%, Danya Cebus rose 4.97%, and Nice Systems rose 4.03%. Notable decliners were Fox, down 5.62%, Carasso, down 5.04%, and Doral Energy, down 4.87%.

