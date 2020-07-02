Thu: Big two banks lead strong end to positive week

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.76%, to 1,405.33 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.63%, to 1,384.15 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.54%, to 452.20 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.72%, to 350.02 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.83 billion in equities and NIS 2.70 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 3.1%. The index is down 16.5% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.17% lower, at NIS 3.4480/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.55% higher, at NIS 3.8910/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 2.74%. Bank Hapoalim rose 2.05%; Nice Systems fell 1.14%; Bezeq rose 2.94%; and Perrigo rose 0.63%.

Notable advancers today were Bazan Oil Refineries, up 10.77%; Kamada, up 10.09%; Israel Corporation, up 7.38%; Shikun & Binui, up 7.31%; and Navitas, up 7.23%. Opko Health fell 7.48%, and Teva fell 4.76%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 2, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020