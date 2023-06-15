Thu: TA 35 Index switches to year-to-date rise

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.78%, to 1,820.10 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.91%, to 1,841.62 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.14%, to 366.85 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.26%, to357.88 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.77 billion in equities and NIS 4.21billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.4%. The index is up for the year to date for the first time this year, by 1.3%.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.86% lower, at NIS 3.5840/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.54% lower, at NIS 3.8846/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 1.03%. Teva rose 0.51%; Bank Hapoalim rose 0.61%; Nice Systems fell 0.79%; and ICL rose 2.13%.

Notable advancers today were renewable energy compamy Zephyrus, up 9.72%; real estate company Kvutzat Acro, up 6.85%; and Magic Software Enterprises, up 5.03%. Meshek Energy fell 14.96% and Liveperson fell 4.08%.

