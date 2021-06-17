Thu: TA 35 Index down 0.2% for week

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.86%, to 1,689.50 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.69%, to 1,761.46 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.80% to 573.97 points. The All Bond corporate bond index was unchanged at 386.11 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.56 billion in equities and NIS 3.91 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.648% from Wednesday, at NIS 3.260/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.833% lower, at NIS 3.891/€.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index was down 0.2% for the week and is up 12.7% since the start of 2021.

NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) led the market today, falling 4.45% on the day's biggest trading turnover, for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 3.31% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 2.50%, despite reporting two new major orders. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.54% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.39%. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA fell 0.95%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 3.66% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 1.44% and Israel Phoenix Assurance Ltd. (TASE:PHOE1; PHOE5) rose 1.20%.

