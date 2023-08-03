Thu: TA 35 Index down 0.2% for week

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.61%, to 1,851.01 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.50%, to 1,867.60 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.02% to 377.99 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.09% to 371.87 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.33 billion in equities and NIS 2.83 billion in bonds.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.2% for the week and has risen 3% since the start of the year.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.848% higher from Wednesday, at NIS 3.685/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.471% higher at NIS 4.030/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 0.90% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 2.00% and its eastern Mediterranean gas and oil exploration and production unit NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD) rose 3.23% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 1.44%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.36% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.58%. First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) fell 1.47% and and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.49%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.40% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.84%. Alony Hetz (TASE: ALHZ) fell 4.19% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

