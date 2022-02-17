search
Thu: TA 35 Index down 0.3% for week

17 Feb, 2022 18:48
ICL led the gains today as potash prices rise but the banks fell sharply.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.59%, to 1,979.84 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.50%, to 2,077.44 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.62% to 489.84 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.15% to 388.16 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.53 billion in equities and NIS 2.37 billion in bonds.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.3% for the week and is up 0.1% since the start of the year.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.189% from Wednesday, at NIS 3.189/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.105% higher at NIS 3.627/€.

On the market, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 0.66% on the day's biggest trading turnover after Tuesday's huge rise following its acquisition by Intel. LUMI) fell 2.05%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.70%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.61%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 2.13%. NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 2.41% despite reporting strong fourth quarter results and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.18%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 3.41% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after reporting a new Chinese potash agreement at higher prices and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 2.96%. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 0.24% and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 2.34%.

