Thu: TA 35 Index down 0.3% for week

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.05%, to 1,879.21 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.24%, to 1,903.94 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.57% to 379.47 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 1.50% to 368.06 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.19 billion in equities and NIS 2.69 billion in bonds. The Tel Aviv 35 Index was down 0.30% for the week and is down 5% since the start of 2022.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.956% from yesterday, at NIS 3.420/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.213% lower at NIS 3.558/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 0.77% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 1.11%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 2.20%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.64%.

Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 2.52% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Shapir Engineering & Industry (TASE: SPEN) fell 2.42%. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 1.23% and NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.66%.

Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 2.92% and Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENRG) rose 3.18% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.91% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.21%, and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.38A%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 24, 2022.

