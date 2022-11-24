search
Front > TASE report

Thu: TA 35 Index down 0.3% for week

24 Nov, 2022 18:58
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

ICL and Teva enabled the market to edge higher today as the banks and NICE Systems fell.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.05%, to 1,879.21 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.24%, to 1,903.94 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.57% to 379.47 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 1.50% to 368.06 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.19 billion in equities and NIS 2.69 billion in bonds. The Tel Aviv 35 Index was down 0.30% for the week and is down 5% since the start of 2022.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.956% from yesterday, at NIS 3.420/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.213% lower at NIS 3.558/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 0.77% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 1.11%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 2.20%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.64%.

Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 2.52% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Shapir Engineering & Industry (TASE: SPEN) fell 2.42%. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 1.23% and NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.66%.

Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 2.92% and Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENRG) rose 3.18% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.91% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.21%, and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.38A%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 24, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018