Thu: TA 35 Index down 0.5% for week

14 Jul, 2022 18:10
ICL and the banks led the TASE down today but Nova and Bezeq bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.60%, to 1,842.53 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.80%, to 1,899.00 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.40% to 417.44 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.13% to 373.14 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.76 billion in equities and NIS 3.55 billion in bonds.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index decreased this week by 0.5%, bringing year-to-date cumulative losses to 6.9%.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.058% today from Wednesday, at NIS 3.472/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.327% lower at NIS 3.479/€.

On the market ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 6.06% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 5.72%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 2.05%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 1.23% on the day's biggest trading. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.09%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.16% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.33%.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose by 1.91% for the biggest gain on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.04% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 1.64%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Israel Shipyards (TASE: ISHI) on news that its bid had not won the Haifa Port privatization tender.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 14, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.

