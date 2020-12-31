Thu: TA 35 Index down 10.9% in 2020

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.07%, to 1,499.05 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.04%, to 1,568.09 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.15%, to 537.48 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.15%, to 368.31 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.57 billion in equities and NIS 2.33 billion in bonds.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2% this week and but was down 10.9% in 2020.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.156% higher from Wednesday, at NIS 3.215/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.096% higher, at NIS 3.944/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.83% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.50% and Perrigo Company (Nasdaq:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 0.90%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.74% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.63%.

Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 2.50% for the biggest rise on the market today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.18%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 0.20% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.61%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 31, 2020

