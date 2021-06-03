search
Thu: TA 35 Index down 1.2% for week

3 Jun, 2021 18:36
Sapiens, Leumi and Hapoalim led the TASe down today but Teva bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.64%, to 1,686.73 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.76%, to 1,750.92 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.99% to 563.81 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.02% to 385.23 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.44 billion in equities and NIS 2.68 billion in bonds. The Tel Aviv 35 Index was down 1.2% for the week and is up 12.5% since the start of 2021.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.184% from Wednesday, at NIS 3.248/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.010% higher, at NIS 3.962/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market, falling 2.29% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 2.66% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.61%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.59%, LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 1.06% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.93%. Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) fell 6.36% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.83% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA rose 0.44%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.55% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FTIN) rose 0.86%. Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 1.96% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

