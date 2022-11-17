search
Thu: TA 35 Index down 4.8% for week

17 Nov, 2022 19:06
The banks and Ormat fell sharply today but Elbit Systems and NICE Systems bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.92%, to 1,885.09 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.96%, to 1,914.55 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.23% to 379.47 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 1.50% to 372.92 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.11 billion in equities and NIS 3.65 billion in bonds. The Tel Aviv 35 Index was down 4.80% for the week and is down 4.7% since the start of 2022.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 1.052% from yesterday, at NIS 3.457/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.393% higher at NIS 3.576/€.

Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) led the market, falling 4.09% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 2.55%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 4.28%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 2.60%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 5.95% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today after its controlling shareholder sold shares for $337 million. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 4.24% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.06%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.45% after reporting a $200 million Asia-Pacific deal and NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.29%. NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD) rose 1.84% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

