Thu: TA 35 ends 2022 down 9.2%

29 Dec, 2022 19:33
The main indices rose in the year's last trading session, led by the banks, but it was a distinctly negative year for them and for nearly every other sector, with one large exception.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today, in the last trading session of 2022. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.53%, to 1,796.92 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.57%, to 1,813.35 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.78%, to 348.62 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.02%, to 349.22 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.93 billion in equities and NIS 3.12 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.6%. For 2022, the index fell 9.2%.

Sector indices in 2022 were almost all sharply down, with one notable exception. The TA Real Estate Index fell 31.3% over the year; the TA Banks-5 Index fell 4.1%; the TA Communications and IT Index fell 14.2%; and the TA Dual Listing Index fell 20.4%. The TA Oil and Gas Index, however, rose 35.0%.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.2% higher today, at NIS 3.5310/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.11% higher, at NIS 3.7567/€. Over the year, the shekel-dollar rate rose by 13.56%, and the shekel-euro rate rose by 6.7%.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 1.24%. Bank Hapoalim rose 2.39%; Delek Group fell 2.93%; Teva rose 0.61%; and Discount Bank rose 2.10%.

Notable advancers today were Duniec Bros., up 5.90%, and Danel, up 5.89%. Nayax fell 4.03%, and Polyram fell 3.20%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 29, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.

