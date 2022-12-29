Thu: TA 35 ends 2022 down 9.2%

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today, in the last trading session of 2022. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.53%, to 1,796.92 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.57%, to 1,813.35 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.78%, to 348.62 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.02%, to 349.22 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.93 billion in equities and NIS 3.12 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.6%. For 2022, the index fell 9.2%.

Sector indices in 2022 were almost all sharply down, with one notable exception. The TA Real Estate Index fell 31.3% over the year; the TA Banks-5 Index fell 4.1%; the TA Communications and IT Index fell 14.2%; and the TA Dual Listing Index fell 20.4%. The TA Oil and Gas Index, however, rose 35.0%.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.2% higher today, at NIS 3.5310/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.11% higher, at NIS 3.7567/€. Over the year, the shekel-dollar rate rose by 13.56%, and the shekel-euro rate rose by 6.7%.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 1.24%. Bank Hapoalim rose 2.39%; Delek Group fell 2.93%; Teva rose 0.61%; and Discount Bank rose 2.10%.

Notable advancers today were Duniec Bros., up 5.90%, and Danel, up 5.89%. Nayax fell 4.03%, and Polyram fell 3.20%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 29, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.