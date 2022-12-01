search
Thu: TA 35 Index jumps but down for week

1 Dec, 2022 18:27
NICE Systems and the banks led the market higher today but Elbit Systems resumed its slide.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.39%, to 1,874.88 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.49%, to 1,912.00 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.93% to 372.40 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.29% to 367.95 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.02 billion in equities and NIS 3.52 billion in bonds. The Tel Aviv 35 Index was down 0.20% for the week and is down 5.2% since the start of 2022.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.785% from yesterday, at NIS 3.414/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.087% higher at NIS 3.567/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 1.07% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.62%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.12%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.25%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK rose 6.97% for the biggest rise on the Tel aviv 35 Index today. NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 5.50% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.14%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 3.03% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 1.50%.

