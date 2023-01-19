search
Thu: TA 35 Index up 0.6% for week despite sharp falls today

19 Jan, 2023 18:43
The banks, NICE and ICL fell today as only two stocks on the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.45%, to 1,830.67 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.71%, to 1,856.73 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.88% to 363.94 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.06% to 372.32 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.68 billion in equities and NIS 4.68 billion in bonds. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.6% for the week and is up 1.9% since the start of the year.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.799% from Wednesday, at NIS 3.408/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.633% higher at NIS 3.687/€.

On the market, Energean (LSE: ENOG: TASE: ENOG) fell 5.33% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.73% and NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.27% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 1.42%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 2.00% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 1.03%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.63% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.51%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM), which rose 0.2% and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI), which rose 0.23%, were the only two stocks to rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 19, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.

