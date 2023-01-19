Thu: TA 35 Index up 0.6% for week despite sharp falls today

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.45%, to 1,830.67 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.71%, to 1,856.73 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.88% to 363.94 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.06% to 372.32 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.68 billion in equities and NIS 4.68 billion in bonds. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.6% for the week and is up 1.9% since the start of the year.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.799% from Wednesday, at NIS 3.408/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.633% higher at NIS 3.687/€.

On the market, Energean (LSE: ENOG: TASE: ENOG) fell 5.33% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.73% and NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.27% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 1.42%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 2.00% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 1.03%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.63% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.51%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM), which rose 0.2% and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI), which rose 0.23%, were the only two stocks to rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 19, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.