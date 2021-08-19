Thu: TA 35 Index up 0.8% for week

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.20%, to 1,725.18 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.06%, to 1,776.87 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.49% to 535.68 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.01% to 388.27 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.44 billion in equities and NIS 2.66 billion in bonds. The Tel Aviv 35 Index was up 0.8% for the week and is up 15.1% since the beginning of the year.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.124% from Wednesday, at NIS 3.243/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.047% lower, at NIS 3.794/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market, rising 0.85% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) was unchanged, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.46% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.71%. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 2.68% and Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) rose 3.44% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.22% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ICLO) fell 1.74% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.13% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.22%.

