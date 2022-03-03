search
Thu: TA 35 Index up 0.8% for week

3 Mar, 2022 21:06
Elbit Systems led the market down today on profit taking after its recent sharp rise.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.75%, to 1,943.51 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.74 %, to 2,036.71 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.41% to 482.75 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.19% to 386.88 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.94 billion in equities and NIS 3.64 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.217% from Wednesday, at NIS 3.240/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.042% higher at NIS 3.590/€.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.8% for the week but is down 1.7% since the start of the year.

On the market, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 3.69% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today, after rising sharply throughout the week in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war and anticipated increased sales to Europe. NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.42% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.48%. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 0.69%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.84% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.59%.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 2.10% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.15%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Electreon (TASE: ELWS) rose 14.82% after signing a strategic agreement in the US.

