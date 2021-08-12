search
Thu: TA 35 Index up 1.2% for week

12 Aug, 2021 18:29
Elbit Systems and Bezeq rose strongly after reporting Q2 financials but Teva and Azrieli fell.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.69%, to 1,710.67 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.80%, to 1,770.78 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.58% to 556.49 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.01% to 388.27 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.00 billion in equities and NIS 2.63 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.093% from Wednesday, at NIS 3.221/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.278% higher, at NIS 3.781/€.

On the market, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 9.15% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after reporting strong second quarter results. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 4.69%, also after reporting strong financials and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 2.35%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market, rising 0.80% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.35%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.17% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1%.

Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 2.54% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.73% and Melisron (TASE: MLSR) fell 1.74%.

