Thu: TA 35 Index up 2.4% for week

6 Feb, 2025 18:41
Camtek and NICE led the gains today and Mivne led the declines as the market closed the day mixed.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.03% to 2,508.15 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.19% to 2,573.46 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.23% to 491.06 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.08% to 400.00 points. Turnover totaled NIS 7.80 billion in equities and NIS 3.52 billion in bonds. The Tel Aviv 35 Index was up 2.4% for the week. 

The Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.197% today from Wednesday, at NIS 3.560/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.33% lower at NIS 3.688/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 0.61% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.26%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 3.72% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 2.45%, Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 2.17% and Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) rose 2.26%.

Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE: MZTF) fell 0.80% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.70%. Mivne Real Estate (TASE: MVNE) fell 2.74% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 0.82%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 6, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.

