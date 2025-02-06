Thu: TA 35 Index up 2.4% for week

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.03% to 2,508.15 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.19% to 2,573.46 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.23% to 491.06 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.08% to 400.00 points. Turnover totaled NIS 7.80 billion in equities and NIS 3.52 billion in bonds. The Tel Aviv 35 Index was up 2.4% for the week.

The Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.197% today from Wednesday, at NIS 3.560/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.33% lower at NIS 3.688/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 0.61% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.26%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 3.72% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 2.45%, Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 2.17% and Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) rose 2.26%.

Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE: MZTF) fell 0.80% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.70%. Mivne Real Estate (TASE: MVNE) fell 2.74% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 0.82%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 6, 2025.

