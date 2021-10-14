Thu: TA 35 Index up 2.5% for week

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.92%, to 1,848.07 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.93%, to 1,909.51 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.95% to 565.17 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.23% to 394.97 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.72 billion in equities and NIS 4.81 billion in bonds.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.50% for the week and is up 23.3% since the start of the year.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.433% from Wednesday, at NIS 3.221/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.019% higher at NIS 3.741/€.

On the market Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 1.51%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.86%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.54%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.36%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 4.49% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 2.39% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.50%.

Few shares fell today on the Tel Aviv 35 Index with Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) down 1.83% for the biggest fall and Melisron (TASE: MLSR) down 1.54%.

