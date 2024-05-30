search
Thu: TA 35 Index up 2.5% in May

30 May, 2024 19:05
The market was flat today with Teva gaining and Elbit Systems and Bezeq declining.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.04%, to 1,999.93 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.18% to 1,993.43 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.88% to 437.42 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.03% to 376.39 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.19 billion in equities and NIS 5.06 billion in bonds.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.5% in May.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.731% from Wednesday, at NIS 3.721/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.482% higher at NIS 4.025/€.

On the market Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENRG) rose 3.37% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 1.78%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.99% and Enlight Renewable Energy rose 2.66%.

Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 1.74% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 0.97% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.25%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 1.07% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ fell 1.48%.

