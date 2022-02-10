Thu: TA 35 Index up 2.9% for week

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index was unchanged 1,986.66 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.01%, to 2,084.03 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.65% to 500.66 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.01% to 388.50 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.97 billion in equities and NIS 3.40 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.155% from Wednesday, at NIS 3.221/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.139% higher at NIS 3.683/€.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.9% for the week and is up 0.4% since the start of the year.

a href="http://www.bankleumi.co.il/english/english.shtml" target="new">Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market, rising 1.18% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.09%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.72%. NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 3.15% and LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) rose 5.36% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 3.09% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.97% Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 1.95%. Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 1.84% and Ashtrom Group (TASE: ASHG) fell 1.95%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 10, 2022.

