Thu: TA 35 Index up 3.8% for week

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.44%, to 2,036.49 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.40%, to 2,112.89 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.64% to 483.36 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.46% to 382.51 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.07 billion in equities and NIS 3.76 billion in bonds.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 3.8% for the week and is up 3% since the start of the year.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.309% from Wednesday, at NIS 3.228/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.228% lower at NIS 3.540/€.

Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) led the market today rising 2.71% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.06%, Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 1.91%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 3.16%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.97% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.65%.

Kenon Holdings (NYSE: KEN; TASE: KEN) fell 4.74% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) fell 4.48% and Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) fell 3.28%. NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.96%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.34% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 0.61%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 24, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.