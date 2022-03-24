search
Front > TASE report

Thu: TA 35 Index up 3.8% for week

24 Mar, 2022 19:45
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The TASE ended the week higher with strong gains from the banks but NICE Systems and Bezeq were down today.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.44%, to 2,036.49 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.40%, to 2,112.89 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.64% to 483.36 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.46% to 382.51 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.07 billion in equities and NIS 3.76 billion in bonds.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 3.8% for the week and is up 3% since the start of the year.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.309% from Wednesday, at NIS 3.228/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.228% lower at NIS 3.540/€.

Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) led the market today rising 2.71% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.06%, Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 1.91%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 3.16%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.97% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.65%.

Kenon Holdings (NYSE: KEN; TASE: KEN) fell 4.74% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) fell 4.48% and Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) fell 3.28%. NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.96%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.34% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 0.61%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 24, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018