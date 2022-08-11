Thu: TA 35 Index up 4.4% for week

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.90%, to 2,042.21 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.84%, to 2,093.65 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.00% to 437.54 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.19% to 378.48 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.25 billion in equities and NIS 2.49 billion in bonds.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index was up 4.4% for the week and is up 3.2% since the start of the year.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.972% today from Wednesday, at NIS 3.259/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.095% at NIS 3.369/€.

On the market, Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 5.36% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.18% and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 2.50%, at the end of its first week back on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.10% and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 3.23%.

Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 1.92% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.72% and Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 0.59% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 11 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.