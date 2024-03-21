search
Front > TASE report

Thu: TA 35 Index up 5.1% for week

21 Mar, 2024 18:50
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

ICL led the market higher for the fifth straight session but Leumi and Hapoalim both fell.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today for the fifth straight session. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.87%, to 1,979.46 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.79% to 2,024.26 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.47% to 424.64 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.31% to 381.41 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.17 billion in equities and NIS 5.04 billion in bonds.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 5.1% over the past week.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 2.092% from Wednesday, at NIS 3.604/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.504% lower at NIS 3.930/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, falling 0.57% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.35%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.86%. First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) fell 1.78% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 0.77%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 5.54% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 3.47% and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 0.78% after reporting strong fourth quarter results. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 3.55% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.82%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE: MZTF) rose 0.82%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 21, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018