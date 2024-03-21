Thu: TA 35 Index up 5.1% for week

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today for the fifth straight session. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.87%, to 1,979.46 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.79% to 2,024.26 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.47% to 424.64 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.31% to 381.41 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.17 billion in equities and NIS 5.04 billion in bonds.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 5.1% over the past week.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 2.092% from Wednesday, at NIS 3.604/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.504% lower at NIS 3.930/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, falling 0.57% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.35%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.86%. First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) fell 1.78% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 0.77%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 5.54% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 3.47% and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 0.78% after reporting strong fourth quarter results. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 3.55% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.82%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE: MZTF) rose 0.82%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 21, 2024.

