Thu: TA 35 closes week off

23 Jan, 2025 18:58
After a very strong start to the year, the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange stuttered somewhat this week,

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.77%, to 2,517.69 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.65%, to 2,557.90 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.74%, to 485.57 points. The Tel Bond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.08%, to 390.04 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.45 billion in equities and NIS 5.07 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.3%. The index is up 5.1% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.45% higher, at 3.5570/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.20% higher, at 3.7035/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 0.49%. Bank Hapoalim rose 0.19%; Nice fell 2.53%; Discount Bank fell 0.52%; and Nova fell 2.52%.

Notable advancers today were Navitas, up 3.12%; Sapiens, up 3.01%; and Alony Hetz, up 2.32%. AMRM fell 7.04%, after announcing a placement of shares with financial institutions; Duniec Bros. fell 4.66% after announcing that financial institutions had bought 14.5% of the company from controlling shareholder JLTV; Priortech fell 4.48%, and Camtek fell 4.42%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 23, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.

