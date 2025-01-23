Thu: TA 35 closes week off

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.77%, to 2,517.69 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.65%, to 2,557.90 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.74%, to 485.57 points. The Tel Bond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.08%, to 390.04 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.45 billion in equities and NIS 5.07 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.3%. The index is up 5.1% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.45% higher, at 3.5570/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.20% higher, at 3.7035/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 0.49%. Bank Hapoalim rose 0.19%; Nice fell 2.53%; Discount Bank fell 0.52%; and Nova fell 2.52%.

Notable advancers today were Navitas, up 3.12%; Sapiens, up 3.01%; and Alony Hetz, up 2.32%. AMRM fell 7.04%, after announcing a placement of shares with financial institutions; Duniec Bros. fell 4.66% after announcing that financial institutions had bought 14.5% of the company from controlling shareholder JLTV; Priortech fell 4.48%, and Camtek fell 4.42%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 23, 2025.

