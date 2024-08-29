Thu: TA 35 completes positive week

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.13%, to 2,093.08; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.07%, to 2,081.68; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.08%, to 410.70 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.03%, to 377.78 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.01 billion in equities and NIS 5.36 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.0%. The index is up 12.2% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-US dollar representative rate was set 0.08% lower, at NIS 3.6650/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.42% lower, at 4.0647/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 0.72%. Bank Hapoalim rose 0.22%; Nice fell 1.10%; Teva rose 0.15%; and Discount Bank rose 0.05%.

Notable advancers today were Doral Energy, up 6.15%; Shikun & Binui, up 4.14%; Naphtha, up 3.52%; and Energean, up 3.25%. Alony Hetz fell 3.74%; Carasso fell 3.65%; and Israel Canada fell 2.30%.

