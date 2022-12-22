search
Thu: TA 35 down 1.90% for week

22 Dec, 2022 18:41
ICL fell sharply as the TASE fell again but Teva bucked the market with strong gains.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.16%, to 1,785.96 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.99%, to 1,810.52 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.08% to 352.21 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.11% to 366.49 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.64 billion in equities and NIS 3.03 billion in bonds.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index was down 1.90% for the week and is down 9.70% since the start of the year.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate unchanged from Wednesday, at NIS 3.477/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.051% higher at NIS 3.693/€.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) led the market today, falling 4.35% on the day's biggest trading turnover, while parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 3.12%. Big Shopping Centers (TASE: BIG) fell 4.42% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 3.69%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 2.51%, and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 2.25%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.36% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 2.80%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 5.30% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.63%.

