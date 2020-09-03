search
Front > TASE report

Thu: TA 35 down 5% for week

3 Sep, 2020 20:23
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Bank Leumi led steep falls today, but healthcare stocks Perrigo and Teva rose.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 3.37%, to 1,340.20 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 3.36%, to 1,368.93 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 2.83%, to 478.19 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.56%, to 358.53 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.97 billion in equities and NIS 3.01 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 5.1%. The index is down 20.4% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.06% higher, at NIS 3.3680/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.21% lower, at NIS 3.9810/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 4.89%. Liveperson slumped 10.43%; Nice Systems fell 5.21%; Perrigo rose 1.79%; and Teva rose 0.38%.

Renewable energy storage company Augwind rose 7.60%. Notable decliners were Melisron, down 7.06%; Sapiens, down 7.01%; Paz Oil, down 6.92%; and ElectReon, down 6.76%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 3, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018