Thu: TA 35 down 5% for week

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 3.37%, to 1,340.20 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 3.36%, to 1,368.93 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 2.83%, to 478.19 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.56%, to 358.53 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.97 billion in equities and NIS 3.01 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 5.1%. The index is down 20.4% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.06% higher, at NIS 3.3680/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.21% lower, at NIS 3.9810/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 4.89%. Liveperson slumped 10.43%; Nice Systems fell 5.21%; Perrigo rose 1.79%; and Teva rose 0.38%.

Renewable energy storage company Augwind rose 7.60%. Notable decliners were Melisron, down 7.06%; Sapiens, down 7.01%; Paz Oil, down 6.92%; and ElectReon, down 6.76%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 3, 2020

