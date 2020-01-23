Thu: TA 35 down despite rises by banks and Teva

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.20%, to 1,735.88 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.17%, to 1,679.36 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.39%, to 434.32 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index was flat, at 370.60 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.60 billion in equities and NIS 2.78 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.0%. The index is up 3.1% for the year to date, and has risen above the peak it reached on August 5, 2015.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.17% higher, at NIS 3.4580/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.29% higher, at NIS 3.8361/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 0.60%. Bank Hapoalim rose 1.70%; Discount Bank closed flat; Nice Systems fell 2.79%; and Teva rose 2.58%.

Among prominent advancers today were Meitav Dash, up 9.24%, and Opko Health, up 6.79%. Energy stocks were weak: Tamar Petroleum fell 5.29%; Energean fell 3.43%; and Isramco fell 3.40%.

