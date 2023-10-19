Thu: TA 35 down nearly 9% since outbreak of war

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.85%, to 1,669.43 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.79%, to 1,682.73 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.78%, to 337.91 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.8%, to 355.55 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.87 billion in equities and NIS 3.96 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 2.6%. The index is down 7.1% for the year to date, and down 8.8% since October 5, before the outbreak of war.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.1% higher, at NIS 4.0290/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.04% higher, at NIS 4.2492/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 2.29%. Bank Hapoalim fell 2.26%; Energix fell 3.40%; Discount Bank fell 3.66%; and Delek Group fell 3.81%.

Notable advancers today were Hagag, up 7.83%, and Partner, up 5.30%. Apollo Power fell 6.18%; Xephyrus fell 5.89%; and Magic Software fell 5.25%.

